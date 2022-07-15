Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches 'Dunagiri' stealth frigate built by GRSE in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-07-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 14:05 IST
