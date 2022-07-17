At NDA meet, Droupadi Murmu says there is excitement among tribals, women after her nomination as presidential candidate: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 18:37 IST
- Country:
- India
At NDA meet, Droupadi Murmu says there is excitement among tribals, women after her nomination as presidential candidate: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Droupadi Murmu
Advertisement