Shiv Sena MPs too have supported us in our stand to uphold ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 18:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena MPs too have supported us in our stand to uphold ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Shiv Sena
- Eknath Shinde
- Balasaheb
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Speaker removes Ajay Chaudhary as Shiv Sena legislature party leader, reinstates Eknath Shinde
Ahead of Maharashtra Floor Test, Eknath Shinde reinstated as Shiv Sena legislative party leader
Eknath Shinde-led government's floor test in Maharashtra Assembly: Voting begins.
Eknath Shinde wins floor test in Maharashtra Assembly
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in Assembly.