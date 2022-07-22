LG VK Saxena recommends CBI probe into Kejriwal government's Excise Policy 2021-22 over violation of rules and procedural lapses: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 10:44 IST
- Country:
- India
LG VK Saxena recommends CBI probe into Kejriwal government's Excise Policy 2021-22 over violation of rules and procedural lapses: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kejriwal
- LG VK Saxena
Advertisement