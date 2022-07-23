Six children rescued from 'brothel' allegedly run by BJP's Meghalaya vice-president Bernard N Marak in Tura: West Garo Hills SP Vivekanand Singh.
PTI | Shillong | Updated: 23-07-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 19:30 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
