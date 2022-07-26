LG VK Saxena gives sanction to CBI to prosecute sub-registrar for regularising unauthorised constructions: LG Office sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 13:46 IST
Country:
India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
