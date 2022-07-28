Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on MiG-21 crash in Barmer: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 23:08 IST
- Country:
- India
