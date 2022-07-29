UN secretary-general assured PM Narendra Modi of all possible action in conducting speedy investigation into attack in Congo: PMO.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 22:40 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
