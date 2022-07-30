Like Gujarat, they (BJP) want to promote sale of spurious, off-duty liquor by threatening Delhi's shop-owners, officers: Dy CM Sisodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 11:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Like Gujarat, they (BJP) want to promote sale of spurious, off-duty liquor by threatening Delhi's shop-owners, officers: Dy CM Sisodia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Delhi
- CM Sisodia
Advertisement