Three Jharkhand Congress MLAs intercepted in West Bengal's Howrah district, huge amount of cash found in their car: Police.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 30-07-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 21:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Three Jharkhand Congress MLAs intercepted in West Bengal's Howrah district, huge amount of cash found in their car: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand Congress
- Howrah district
- West Bengal's
Advertisement