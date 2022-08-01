ED arrests Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in money-laundering case linked to irregularities in Mumbai chawl redevelopment: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 00:53 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
