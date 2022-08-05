Ex-West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee, his aide Arpita Mukherjee sent to 14-day judicial custody by court in SSC scam.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-08-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 17:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Ex-West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee, his aide Arpita Mukherjee sent to 14-day judicial custody by court in SSC scam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Partha Chatterjee
- Arpita Mukherjee
Advertisement