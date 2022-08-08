Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand wins bronze medal in badminton competition of Commonwealth Games.
PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 08-08-2022 01:10 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 01:10 IST
Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand wins bronze medal in badminton competition of Commonwealth Games.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Treesa
- Commonwealth Games
- Gayatri Gopichand
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Get Indian fishermen released from Sri Lanka: Vaiko to Centre
Latest stock rally turns Indian investors richer by over Rs 9 trillion
National Education Policy will go long way for young Indians to connect with their heritage, find their feet in 21st century: President Kovind.
BJP govt working to make Indian Muslims second class citizens: Owaisi
Piyush Goyal calls for private sector's contribution in boosting production, branding of Indian cotton