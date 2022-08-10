Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says AAP will give monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to women above 18 years of age if voted to power in Gujarat.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-08-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 16:35 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
