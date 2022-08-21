CBI registers preliminary enquiry over allegations of irregularities in purchase, maintenance of 1,000 buses by Delhi govt: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 19:44 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI registers preliminary enquiry over allegations of irregularities in purchase, maintenance of 1,000 buses by Delhi govt: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
Advertisement