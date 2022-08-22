SC stays operation of Delhi HC order relating to lodging of FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on complaint alleging rape.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 13:08 IST
- Country:
- India
SC stays operation of Delhi HC order relating to lodging of FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on complaint alleging rape.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Shahnawaz Hussain
Advertisement