LG V K Saxena asks for ensuring files sent by Delhi CMO for his opinion, approval should be duly signed by CM Arvind Kejriwal: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 17:51 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
