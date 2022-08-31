US Justice Department: ''Efforts were likely taken to obstruct'' probe over classified documents found at Trump's Florida estate, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2022 09:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 09:17 IST
US Justice Department: ''Efforts were likely taken to obstruct'' probe over classified documents found at Trump's Florida estate, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Justice Department
- Florida
- Trump
Advertisement