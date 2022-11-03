SC approves fresh time table for holding of elections for executive committee of Indian Olympic Association, polls to be held on Dec 10.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 12:09 IST
- Country:
- India
SC approves fresh time table for holding of elections for executive committee of Indian Olympic Association, polls to be held on Dec 10.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Olympic Association
Advertisement