Uniform Civil Code to be implemented in Himachal Pradesh if Jai Ram Thakur government comes back to power: Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | Nagrota | Updated: 06-11-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 15:01 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
