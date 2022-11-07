10 pc reservation to EWS: Justice S Ravindra Bhat dissents, strikes down constitution amendment on EWS quota in his minority view.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 11:09 IST
- Country:
- India
10 pc reservation to EWS: Justice S Ravindra Bhat dissents, strikes down constitution amendment on EWS quota in his minority view.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- S Ravindra
Advertisement