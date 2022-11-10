SC allows house arrest of activist Gautam Navlakha, incarcerated in connection with Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case.
Updated: 10-11-2022
SC allows house arrest of activist Gautam Navlakha, incarcerated in connection with Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case.
