Demolition drive to remove unauthorised structures built on government land around tomb of Afzal Khan has completed: Maharashtra to SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 15:01 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
