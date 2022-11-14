India's G20 Presidency will be grounded in theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth, One Family, One Future': PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 10:05 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
