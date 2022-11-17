Elgar Parishad case: SC to hear on Friday plea of activist Gautam Navlakha, who is yet to be shifted to house arrest despite court orders.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 12:08 IST
Elgar Parishad case: SC to hear on Friday plea of activist Gautam Navlakha, who is yet to be shifted to house arrest despite court orders.
