We also recognise that threat of terrorism cannot and should not be linked to any religion, nationality or group: Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 12:30 IST
- Country:
- India
