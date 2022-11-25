National security shouldn't be considered zero-sum game, should strive to create win-win situation for all: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 11:54 IST
- Country:
- India
National security shouldn't be considered zero-sum game, should strive to create win-win situation for all: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajnath Singh
Advertisement