Spanish officials say suspicious package detected at US Embassy in Madrid in wake of Ukrainian Embassy incident, reports AP.
PTI | Madrid | Updated: 01-12-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 19:17 IST
Spanish officials say suspicious package detected at US Embassy in Madrid in wake of Ukrainian Embassy incident, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spanish
- Madrid
- Ukrainian Embassy
- US Embassy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Spanish police make largest ever marijuana bust, seize 50 tonnes
Lawyer for 'Wolf Pack' rapist seeks shorter sentence under new Spanish law
Spanish short-term rentals boom has tourist sector clamouring for rules
IFFI 2022: Spanish cine icon Carlos Saura honoured with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award
Spain to bring back Spanish families from IS camps in Syria