Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi appears before ED in Delhi in connection with PMLA probe against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 12:43 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
