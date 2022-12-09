Newly elected Himachal Cong MLAs have passed resolution authorising party president to pick next chief minister: Rajeev Shukla.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-12-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 22:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Newly elected Himachal Cong MLAs have passed resolution authorising party president to pick next chief minister: Rajeev Shukla.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajeev Shukla
- Himachal Cong MLAs
Advertisement