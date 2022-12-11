US Justice Department says it has Libyan in custody charged in 1988 bombing of Pan Am flight over Lockerbie, Scotland, reports AP.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 11-12-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 19:09 IST
