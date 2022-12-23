Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine will be available in pvt centres, to be introduced on CoWIN on Friday evening: Official sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 10:55 IST
