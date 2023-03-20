New Delhi as well as Washington DC over vandalisation at Indian Consulate in San Francisco.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 21:37 IST
- Country:
- India
New Delhi as well as Washington DC over vandalisation at Indian Consulate in San Francisco.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Delhi
- Indian Consulate
- San Francisco
- Washington DC
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ex. MP and Minister D.P. Yadav's Book Waqt Sakshi Hai released at the World Book Fair, New Delhi
Ex. MP and Minister D.P. Yadav's Book Waqt Sakshi Hai Released at the World Book Fair, New Delhi
New Delhi: Kashmiri student attacked with sharp object by auto-driver after argument over fare
'Did not met our expectations': Hindi publishers on sales during New Delhi World Book Fair
Opportunistic time for US-India relations: US Commerce Secretary on her New Delhi visit