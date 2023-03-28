During UPA's 2004-14 rule, assets worth Rs 5,000 crore seized under PMLA, it rose to Rs 1.10 lakh crore during BJP's 9-year govt: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 20:23 IST
- Country:
- India
During UPA's 2004-14 rule, assets worth Rs 5,000 crore seized under PMLA, it rose to Rs 1.10 lakh crore during BJP's 9-year govt: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Umesh Pal murder: UP Police doubles reward to Rs 5 lakh for information on five accused
Sum of Rs 50 crore lying with RBI for victims of Bhopal gas tragedy shall be utilised by govt to satisfy pending claims: SC.
Facebook parent Meta slashes another 10,000 jobs
With an aim to teach over 5000 students the complex stock market -TRADERSloop
Sensex sinks below 58k, Nifty tests 17,000 in 4th straight day of losses