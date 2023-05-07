Election Commission advisory asks political parties to pre-certify advertisements for publication ahead of May 10 Karnataka polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 20:15 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
