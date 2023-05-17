Govt to spend Rs 1.08 lakh cr on fertiliser subsidy for Kharif season: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after Cabinet meeting.
Govt to spend Rs 1.08 lakh cr on fertiliser subsidy for Kharif season: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after Cabinet meeting.
