President Droupadi Murmu appoints senior advocate Kalpathy Venkataraman Viswanathan as Supreme Court judge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2023 22:51 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 22:51 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
