Deputies Fatally Shoot Driver After Drug Warrant Leads to Violent Encounter in Memphis

Sheriffs deputies fatally shot a man who sped toward them in a vehicle as they were serving a search warrant in a neighbourhood on Friday in Memphis, officials said.Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said deputies were serving the high-risk drug warrant at about 330 pm when a man who was waiting in a vehicle drove toward a SWAT team at high speed in the Orange Mound neighbourhood. Deputies opened fire, killing the driver, Bonner said.

PTI | Memphis | Updated: 27-04-2024 07:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 07:06 IST
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said deputies were serving the high-risk drug warrant at about 3:30 pm when a man who was waiting in a vehicle drove toward a SWAT team at high speed in the Orange Mound neighbourhood. Deputies opened fire, killing the driver, Bonner said. The driver was not immediately identified. No deputies were hurt. Four people have been detained for questioning, and charges are expected, Bonner said. During a search, deputies found several firearms with high-capacity magazines and a handgun equipped with a Glock switch, a device that turns a pistol into an automatic weapon, Bonner said. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting, which came six days after nine people were shot at an Orange Mound park. Two men were killed, and seven other people were wounded but survived. No arrests have been made.

It also took place two weeks after Memphis Police Officer Joseph McKinney was killed in a shootout that developed while officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle. One suspect also was killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

