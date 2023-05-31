Manipur CM N Biren Singh warns of legal action against anyone found to be in unauthorised and illegal possession of arms, ammunition.
PTI | Imphal | Updated: 31-05-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 19:20 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
READ MORE ON:
- Manipur CM N Biren Singh
