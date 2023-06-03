Odisha train accident: Civil aviation ministry asks airlines to take action in case of abnormal surge in airfares to and from Bhubaneswar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 18:51 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
