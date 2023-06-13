Sudhansh Pant named new Union Health Secretary, Chanchal Kumar to be Aviation Secretary: Order.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 22:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Sudhansh Pant named new Union Health Secretary, Chanchal Kumar to be Aviation Secretary: Order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Union Health
- Sudhansh Pant
- Chanchal Kumar
- Order
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha train accident: Union health minister Mandaviya to visit AIIMS Bhubaneswar tomorrow
Mission Mode Cataract surgery: Around 83 lakh operations performed in 2023 under Union Health Ministry
Union Health Ministry says reports claiming CoWIN data breach are without basis and mischievous in nature; platform completely safe.
Sudhansh Pant named new Union Health Secretary, Chanchal Kumar to be Aviation Secretary
MBBS seats to cross 1 lakh with addition of 50 new medical colleges: Union Health Ministry