Justice Department says Hunter Biden strikes deal to resolve tax and weapons charges, will plead guilty to some offenses, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-06-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 19:06 IST
Justice Department says Hunter Biden strikes deal to resolve tax and weapons charges, will plead guilty to some offenses, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hunter Biden
- Justice Department
Advertisement