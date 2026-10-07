Russia says tanker crew rescued in Black Sea after attack set ship ablaze

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 01:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 01:30 IST
Russia says tanker crew rescued in Black Sea after attack set ship ablaze

‌Emergency crews ​on Tuesday rescued the 23-member crew of ‌a Liberian-flagged tanker, the Aframax Rio, which was set ablaze off Russia's Black Sea ‌coast after coming under attack from an ‌unmanned vessel, the Russian Transport Ministry said.

The ministry, in a report posted on Telegram, said ⁠the ​crew was made ⁠up entirely of Indian nationals. It said ⁠there were no injuries. The ministry said firefighters had ​sufficient means to tackle the blaze once ⁠it became less intense.

Russian regional authorities in ⁠the ​settlement of Sirius had earlier reported the fire aboard the tanker.Beaches ⁠in the settlement in Russia's south Krasnodar region ⁠were ⁠closed to the public, the authorities said.

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