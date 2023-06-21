Crores of people across the world doing Yoga with theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (world is one family)': PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2023 06:47 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 06:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Crores of people across the world doing Yoga with theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (world is one family)': PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kutumbakam
- Yoga
- Vasudhaiva
- PM Modi
Advertisement