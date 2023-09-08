G20 leaders must show leadership on climate and achieving sustainable development goals: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 18:33 IST
- Country:
- India
G20 leaders must show leadership on climate and achieving sustainable development goals: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Antonio Guterres
Advertisement