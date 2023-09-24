Court in Vijayawada extends TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s judicial remand till October 5, CID lawyer Y N Vivekananda tells PTI.
PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 24-09-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 19:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Court in Vijayawada extends TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's judicial remand till October 5, CID lawyer Y N Vivekananda tells PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vivekananda
- Chandrababu Naidu’s
- Vijayawada
Advertisement