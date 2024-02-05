Probe agencies are independent, Constitution has kept them so; it is for courts to judge their actions: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 18:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Probe agencies are independent, Constitution has kept them so; it is for courts to judge their actions: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Lok Sabha
- Constitution
Advertisement