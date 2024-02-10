Lok Sabha's resolution on Ram temple will give future generations constitutional strength to feel proud of country's values: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 17:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha's resolution on Ram temple will give future generations constitutional strength to feel proud of country's values: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Lok Sabha's
Advertisement