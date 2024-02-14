Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing on BSF post along International Border in Jammu: Officials.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-02-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 19:12 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
