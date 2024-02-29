Left Menu

Out of 14 LS seats in Assam, BJP to contest 11, AGP two, UPPL one: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-02-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 19:14 IST
Out of 14 LS seats in Assam, BJP to contest 11, AGP two, UPPL one: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.
Out of 14 LS seats in Assam, BJP to contest 11, AGP two, UPPL one: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.

